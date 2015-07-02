Ending the Hiatus

Five years is a shamefully long blogging hiatus. It’s been long enough. I’ve set myself the goal of writing 12 posts this summer.

In years past, I thought of derekhat.com as my venue for less technical writing and ardentdev.com as the place I would post content intended for a more technical audience; but I don’t write enough to justify two blogs. So I will be moving the archives from ardentdev.com to derekhat.com and focusing all my writing attention here. I’ve written a V2MOM for the blog that will be the subject a post this summer. V2MOM is a simple yet brilliant goal-setting management tool we use at Salesforce.

I’m not a fan of this kind of post. It’s just making promises, not sharing valuable or interesting content, but the public declaration of my intentions is to help keep me accountable. And this is my site, so I can be a bit self-indulgent here if I want. 😉

