Pairing Microsoft Presenter Mouse 8000 on Mac OS X

I absolutely love my Microsoft Wireless Notebook Presenter Mouse 8000.Â It’s a small Bluetooth mouse and my MacBook has built-in Bluetooth so I have a nice travel mouse with no dongle!Â It was working fine on Vista using BootCamp.Â This week I decided to repave the MacBook and tried to get the mouse working on OS X.Â I got nowhere using the normal Bluetooth device discovery technique in OS X.Â The computer could see the mouse but it repeatedly failed to pair.
I finally found a technique in a forum that worked for me:
- Turn on the mouse
- Press or hold down connect button until light flashes alternating red and green
- Click Bluetooth tray icon; Browse Device…
- If the device “Mouse” is not in the list click search, then click browse.
- Next to search button it will say “Device does not have the necessary services.”
- Click Cancel; Quit Bluetooth File Exchange
- Open System Preferences; Bluetooth; Devices section
- Settings section; Click the device ID in the list of your mouse, Add to Favorites
- Turn Bluetooth Off, Turn Bluetooth On
- Light should stop blinking and the device will show up with status “Connected: Yes” in bluetooth device list.
(big thanks to macrumors user viper0440)
I also installed the latest IntelliPoint software for Mac OS X, which let me configure the pointer speed and reprogram the side buttons (one to open Dashboard and the other Expose).
Why did I repave my MacBook?Â I’ve been hearing great things about VMware Fusion.Â VMware Fusion lets you run Windows in a virtual machine on Mac OS X.Â It is the VMware equivalent of Parallels.Â I’ve been anxious to try it.Â It is supposed to boot a BootCamp partition but I kept getting a “Raw Disk Creation Failed” error message so I decided to start from scratch.Â It’s working great with a virtual hard disk.
Wow, unbelievable. I tried to get this to work for a long time, and this did the trick – thanks!. One comment, I didn’t have a “Bluetooth Tray Icon”, if you don’t, launch “Blutooth File Exchange” under Applications/Utilities, same thing.
Great. I just bought an mx8000 and couldn’t get it to pair with my ’06 iMac 24″. This trick worked great, and you’re the first google hit.
I found out that if you install intellipoint 6.2.1 Mac driver softwareit fixed all the precision problems that I was having also! I also have the Wireless Desktop 2.0 and it fixed other things with that too (like the key next to the space now maps to the apple key)
I should also mention that my new MacBook Pro (latest with LED backlight) had no problems pairing with this mouse. But I did have precision problems.
This doesnt work with Leopard (no option to add to favorites ) any ideas ???
I’m using a Microsoft Presenter 8000 Bluetooth mouse on my Macbook Pro. I use the Microsoft Intellimouse software so I can map my side buttons and because I can’t stand OS X’s mouse acceleration with an actual mouse.
I have the mouse tracking speed maxed out but the speed is still too slow. I upgraded the intellipoint software to mac version 6.2.2 (released on december 12th, 2007). The device is detected and “connected” but not shown as paired at the bluetooth hardware preferences menu. The dongle was not necessary at all. Still, the tracking or pointer speed is too slow for me.
I also noted something strange: when the mouse is all set up and “working”, I go straight to the keyboard and mouse hardware preferences menu and modify the tracking speed to about the fourth of fifth line and it works just fine! However when I close this menu and go back to work with any other application, the tracking speed returns to its sluggish movement.
I wonder if this is related to the “connected but not paired” issue?
i started following these instructions for setting up my mouse on my new Leopard installation (it worked great on Tiger), but decided to just try pairing the device. and it worked! just make you follow step 1 and 2, but click Set Up Bluetooth Device, choose the mouse, and it will pair perfectly.
It’s a good thing I didn’t read up looking for help. I have a 15″ powerbook G4, and I need to give a Keynote presentation next week, so this bluetooth device seemed perfect. I bought this mouse, tore it open in my car, still in the shop’s parking lot, and slammed in the batteries. Turned on Bluetooth, chose Setup Bluetooth Device, Chose Mouse, pushed the little button on the bottom of the mouse, and an odd numeric string showed up. I picked it, allowed it to pair without a key when it asked, and BAM it worked. Well, the wheel and two main buttons worked. Good enough to start.
Once home, I installed the MS driver, hoping I could get the bottom buttons working. No such luck, so I googled around and found out about the new MS driver (6.2.2), pulled it down and installed. Well, now the other topside buttons work well, but still no luck with the bottom presentation buttons, sadly.
Looks like I’m SOL until MS decides to fully support it’s own buttons. Fortunately left click works great, and advances to the next slide. Right click backs up. This should get me through the presentation, so I think I’ll hang onto the mouse. I’m very glad I waited, since it was $95 the first time I saw it, and I picked it up on sale just now for $50. Score!
Oh, one last thing: I never let the MS bluetooth dongle anywhere near my laptop. All internal bluetooth. Unless the older systems like mine work better than the newer ones, I seriously don’t get what all the trouble people are having is all about. I’m running 10.4.11.
Adding to Favorites in Leopard:
– choose mouse from the BT devices list
– click on the little gear on the bottom of the list and choose “Show more info”
– in the list of infor choose Favorite
– click on the little gear again and add to Favorites
Running Leopard Macbook Pro 4gb ram
Using MS IntelliPoint 6.22 & MS Presenter Mouse 8000
I found that the tracking on the mouse was off (skipping) not smooth.
I pulled out my trusty can of Dust Off and blew the %^&* out of the leaser hole.
All works
All Buttons work.
I have the Microsoft Notebook Mouse 5000, which works very well for me. However do you know if you can use the bottom presenter buttons as a light-weight media remote (volume, fast-forward, etc.)?
of course, I tested too in my macbook pro, and I get the lastest intellimouse (7.0) version. It works great even whit the laser is on, and I can open Itunes whit only one click of the presentation button.
I am using a Mac OS 10.5 and I am trying to pair my wireless mouse (microsoft notebook presenter 8000) but my laptop is not finding the device .. any idea why that might be ?? I am soo tired of trying, I have almost given up …
Try 10.5.8. It finally syncs correctly with the 8000 and wakes from sleep properly too!
Get this (intellimouse 7.0.0) at http://download.cnet.com/Microsoft-IntelliPoint-and-IntelliType-Pro/3000-18491_4-25251.html?tag=mncol and enjoy it. It works for me.
I tried this steps on my MacBook Pro with Snow Leopard and it connected easily without any hassle! Although, it says “Paired: No” “Connected: Yes” – but it still seems to work just fine. I noticed though that there’s a bit of a lag time with the response, but it’s not a big deal to me – I’m just hoping to use it as an advancer for my Keynote presentation! Hope it works…
After talking to Apple for over an hour (pointless!) I was just about to say goodbye to my last Microsoft relict forever. You saved it! The Wireless Laser Mouse 8000 now works great on OS X 1.6.1 Snow Leopard. Finally.
It works ok with or without the intellimouse drivers installed, the only problem I have is with the presenter button. With Leopard was working great, it was managed and it was switching to the presenter mode even under mac os… now it doesn’t work anymore.. your presenter switch button works ok?
Same problem here Gp, Mouse works great without the stupid drivers (I just hate the slow speed even on max settings in the microsoft driver). Just the back and forth buttons are not working as they should under snow leopard. Any ideas how to get this working? Volume control works perfectly fine.
I upgraded to Snow Leopard (Mac OS 10.6) months ago, and my mouse was working fine. Then all of a sudden (new OS upgrades?) it stopped linking up this week. Any other suggestions? Unfortunately, this trick isn’t working for me?
Seriously where did they put the “Other Device” pair option in Snow Leopard? The assistant doesnt allow custom device type selection anymore! I’m screwed ARRRRGH!
Well I’ve followed the instruction, I’m using OSX 10.6.2 on an iMac & can not get it to pair. It sees it in the device list & I have it selected as a favorite. Unless someone can offer a solution I reckon it will go up for sale on ebay…….aaaaarrrgh
This is evidence of the unfortunate thing with the mac. They think only one right way to do something–their way.
SOLUTION!!
delete “/Library/Preferences/com.apple.Bluetooth.plist” then restart to reset it back
Turn on the mouse
Press or hold down connect button until light flashes alternating red and green
Click Bluetooth tray icon; Browse Device…
If the device “Mouse” is not in the list click search, then click browse.
Next to search button it will say “Device does not have the necessary services.”
Click Cancel; Quit Bluetooth File Exchange
Open System Preferences; Bluetooth; Devices section
Settings section; Click the device ID in the list of your mouse, Add to Favorites
Turn Bluetooth Off, Turn Bluetooth On
NOW:
go to your bluetooth settings in system preferences
then “preferences” -> “show more info” than a 2nd time “preferences” -> “update device name” 1st and “update devise services” 2nd and then your device should work
(done with microsoft laser mouse 2008 – [2006] )
btw. works under snow leopard 10.6.2 and really perfect (!)
greetz from ger_manY
following your description step by step doesn’t work on my MacMini (10.6.2). Although the last step finally results in an “active connection” shown in Preferences, the Mouse does not start flashing red/green and do not work. Any idea?
Thanks…from germany, too 😉
Noch einmal:
Ich bin so vorgegangen: Systemeinstellungen -> Bluetooth -> “+” (der Bluetooth-Assistent öffnet sich) -> findet das Gerät -> dann auf “fortfahren” (im anderen “Bluetooth” Fenster erscheint die Maus kurz, dann die Maus dort markieren, schnell auf das Rädchen neben “+” und “-” gehen -> “Weitere Infos
anzeigen” -> Rechts im Fenster “als Favorit” anwählen (das alles muss schnell gehen, weil er im “Bluetooth-Assistenten” Fenster einen Fehler ausgibt (kann wiederholt werden)
die Maus müsste noch blinken
wieder auf dieses “Rädchen” und Gerätenamen aktualisieren” und im Anschluss “Dienste für GEräte aktualisieren” und dabei die Maus bewegen, dann dürfte das Blinken aufhören & die MAus eigentlich gehen. Es kann aber sein dass die Maus dann noch 2x kurz aussetzt…
The easiest thing I found was just to remove the pairing connection and re-establish it all over again. It worked.
Great instructions.
Hey all, i’ve got the Presenter Mouse, any news on a failproof way to get this to work? Running Snow Leapard 10.6.4 and I’m still having trouble. On occasions my internal bluetooth will detect the mouse, but shortly after the connection will be lost – very erratic! Also noticed that even if i turn the mouse upside down to check if the lights are flashing it will trigger the connection to be lost.
Pairing with the included dongle is also not an option. I lost it somewhere along the 3 years i’ve had this mouse – on a side note, does anyone know of a place where I could purchase it again if need be?
Someone please help, losing all hope for this mouse that was once awesome 🙁
Fantastic! I have tried to fix my bluetooth mouse pairing problem for weeks with no success. This worked instantly. Thanks for posting!!
This works. The instruction gets the mouse into the favourite list. After which, you can try to let the mouse wizard search for the mouse (as if starting from new) and it connects.
Excellent! My setup was quite simple once I read about the trick with the reset button and the red/green flashing LEDs.
Previously the mouse was unusable with the USB Bluetooth receiver. When you remove the USB Bluetooth receiver, Mac OS X crashes (about half the times I tried, but for obvious reasons did not try too often).
Nice, this trick still works for me on OS X Mountain Lion.
Anyone tried connecting Microsoft Laser Mouse 8000 with Yosemite 10.10.2?
@Andreas Hallan: I’m trying right now with Yosemite 10.10.3 and no luck. The instructions of this blog won’t work at all as too much as changed between when this blog post was written and now. I’ve never had any issues pairing the mouse before on a Mac (never had to go through any convoluted steps, it always just was easy to pair) and this is I guess the 4th one on which I’ve wanted to pair the mouse so I’m surprised to now be having issues.
I was able to hack at this long enough to get it working on Yosemite 10.10.3. To be honest, I’m not entirely sure what it was that got it going so I’m just going to point you in some directions and hopefully you’ll be able to bumble your way to the solution.
First, I tried the solution listed at https://discussions.apple.com/thread/6422978. That alone didn’t work for me but the bit about using sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/com.apple.Bluetooth HIDDevices -array-add “aa-bb-cc-dd-ee-ff” might be important. Or maybe not. I’m not sure.
I also tried directly setting things in the file mentioned above, com.apple.Bluetooth.plist. However, I’m not sure any of that mattered. If you do want to edit the file, it’s locked and it’s binary encoded so you need to do this:
1. In Finder, copy the file out of the /Library/Preferences directory (and while you’re at it, make a backup copy in case you accidentally mess everything up).
2. Go into terminal and change into the directory where you put the file then use this command:
plutil -convert xml1 com.apple.Bluetooth.plist
3. Now from Finder, open the file in a text editor.
4. By the time I got the file open, I had entries already for my mouse. Did these come from the failed pairing attempts? Did they come from the solution from https://discussions.apple.com/thread/6422978? I’m not sure. But what I am sure about is that I saw my mouse’s address listed in here in several places. One place it wasn’t listed was in the key called PairedDevices so I put it in there. However, now I see it’s no longer there (apparently Yosemite overwrote that change) and the mouse is working fine so I doubt that having it there is important but you can give it a whirl.
5. Anyway, if you edit the file, you need to save it then binary encode it with this command in Terminal:
plutil -convert binary1 com.apple.Bluetooth.plist
6. Then in Finder, move it back to the /Library/Preferences directory (you’ll have to enter your password to allow this change) and choose to replace the existing file.
I did all of the above when Bluetooth turned off and so I recommend that but I don’t know if that’s important. Obviously you have to turn it back on when you’re done to see if you’ve had success.
Incidentally, how do you get your mouse’s address if you need it? Again, I don’t know exactly what’s what here so you might just see it in your com.apple.Bluetooth.plist file without doing the solution from https://discussions.apple.com/thread/6422978 but if you do need to follow that solution, you will need your mouse’s address and the way you can get it is by right-clicking on it in the pairing window in System Preferences.
Anyway, sorry that’s not a succinct set of steps that will definitely work for you but I thought I should give you what information I do have on the chance that it might lead you in the right direction.
I’ve had this mouse for years and it always lets me down. I keep it in my briefcase and without fail it is always a pain to get working even though I have the exact same MacBook Pro as last time I tried to sync it, I tried two sets of batteries, no lights come on, it can’t be found on Bluetooth for something that cost me over 100 dollars it is an expensive paperweight. I for one have been really disappointed with this mouse, every time I go to use it to give a presentation it lets me down so I have to put it back in my brief case and just use the arrow keys on my laptop.
I will try yet another new set of batteries, but honestly I am extremely disappointed in what was the most expensive mouse I’ve ever bought and the most expensive in Staples by far.
Also your captacha doesn’t work in China without a VPN.