Run Multiple Desktop Shortcuts At Once

Several times a day I find myself launching a set of desktop shortcuts at the same time:

image 

I had keyboard shortcuts set up but it was still a multi-step process for opening up my main communication tools (HootSuite, my webradius.com email account, and my hatchard.net email account).

Here’s a simple way to create a master shortcut to launch everything:

1. Find the .lnk files

Right-click on each shortcut and go to the General tab of the Properties window:

image

The shortcut is actually a .lnk file.  The General tab will show you the location of the file.  This will normally be either your desktop (e.g., C:\Users\derek\Desktop) or your computer’s shared (“public”) desktop (C:\Users\Public\Desktop).

My shortcut called “Webradius.com Mail” is actually located in the file “C:\Users\derek\Desktop\Webradius.com Mail.lnk”.

 

2. Create a New Text File

Next start Notepad.  Depending on your computer, do one of the following:

i.) Select Run from the Start menu.  Type notepad and press Enter.

ii.) Press {Windows Key}+R.  Type notepad and press Enter.

iii.) Open the Start menu and type notepad and press Enter.

Enter the full path to each of your .lnk files on separate lines.  At the beginning of each line add start "" /b.  You will end up with a file that looks something like this:

 

start "" /b "C:\Users\derek\Desktop\Hatchard.net mail.lnk"
start "" /b "C:\Users\derek\Desktop\HootSuite.lnk"
start "" /b "C:\Users\derek\Desktop\Webradius.com Mail.lnk"

 

3. Save the File With a .BAT Extension

This next part is really important.  In Notepad, go to the File > Save menu.  Change the Save As Type box to "All Files (*.*)" and then enter launch.bat as the File name (or whatever name makes you happy, as long as it ends with .bat).

 

image

 

Make sure the location is your desktop and click Save.

 

4. Test the Master Shortcut

On your desktop you should now have a file called launch.  Depending on your computer’s settings, you may or may not see the .bat extension on the file:

image

Double-click the file and all your programs should open up.  You can even make a shortcut to the .bat file and add it to your Start menu or the Windows quick launch bar.

  1. atruman
    January 8, 2010 at 6:34 am

    great work boss!

    can you please tell me how to do this in mac, I am new to mac so i don’t know how to this in mac

    Reply
  2. Yuri Bevilacqua
    December 31, 2011 at 3:26 pm

    Thanks a lot!!!
    It works very well with Flight Simulator X Add-ons.

    Reply
  3. Abdul
    August 7, 2012 at 9:11 am

    Thanks. This is very useful.

    Reply
  4. Kasun
    April 10, 2015 at 5:09 am

    Great job. thanks

    Reply
  5. Ty Buchanan
    September 6, 2016 at 5:57 am

    None of your batch code will run in Windows 10, not even to open a txt file.

    What is wrong?

    Reply

